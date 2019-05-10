CGBSE 12th result 2019 @cgbse.net LIVE updates: 60 minutes to go, steps to check marks

CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 12 examination will be declared on Friday, May 10, 2019. The students can check the results through the official websites cgbse.net, apart from it, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com.
Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will publish the result of Class 12 examination on May 10 at 1 pm. The results will be available at the official website, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in. The candidates can also check the results through the third party website indiaresults.com.
CGBSE class 12th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 12 results 2019
Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.
Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference
Last year too, the result of CGBSE class 10 and class 12 examinations were released on May 9. Over 4 lakh students had registered for class 10 and 2.5 lakh students registered for Class 12 examinations.
CGBSE class 12 result 2019: Number of students ever high
In 2016, over 2.79 lakh candidates appeared for CGBSE class 12 exam while in 207 the number declined to 2.71 lakh. The number of candidates again shot up in 2018 when 3.73 lakh students appeared for the exam. The number of students who appeared for the exam this year is nearly 3 lakh too.
CGBSE class 12th result: How to check on mobile app
To avoid the heavy traffic on websites, students can also check their result on mobile applications.
Step 1: Visit google play store
Step 2: Download result app as per rating
Step 3: Pre-register with your registration or roll number
Step 4: Alert will appear soon after the declaration of results
CGBSE class 12th result: Who will make the announcement?
The results are usually declared by the state's education minister. Last year, Chhattisgarh's School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap announced the Class 12 examinations results.
CGBSE class 12th result 2017: A look back
In 2017, a total of 2.76 lakh students registered for the CGBSE class 12th board exam. Out of these, 1.36 lakh were boys and 1.35 lakh were girls - appeared. With 98.60 per cent, Dhavendra Kumar of the Govt Higher Secondary School at Pondi in Balod district secured the top position followed by Altamash Sabri (97.80 per cent) of the Bharat Mata School in Bilaspur district. The topper's father is a farmer.
More boys in merit list than girls
While girls have outperformed boys in the overall results; boys outperformed girls in the merit lists of the CGBSE class 12th result 2018. This has been a trend since last two years and is likely to be repeated this year.
CGBSE class 12 result: Meet toppers
Shivkumar Pandey with 492 marks out of 500 or 98.4% marks was declared topper of 2018. Sandhya Kaushik, Mohanti HMHS School, Bilaspur with 97.40% marks was second in CGBSE class 12 result while the third rank was secured jointly by Subham Gandharva, Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Subham Kumar Gupta, Shakuntala Vidyalaya, Bhilai with 97.20%.
Girls perform better than boys since three years
Girls have been outperforming boys since 2016. This year too similar trend is expected to be observed. In 2018, while overall pass percentage was 77 per cent, girls registered a pass percentage of 89% against 74.45% of boys who passed the CGBSE class 12 exam.
Pass percentage on the rise since 2016
The pass percentage or percentage of students who passed the exam is on the rise in Chhattisgarh board class 12 result since 2016. In 2018, 77% students passed the exam in 2017 and 2016, the same was 76.36% and 75.92% respectively.
Last year 77% students passed
Last year 2.9 lakh students appeared for CGBSE 12th exams which were conducted from March 7, 2018 to April 2, 2018. The overall pass percentage of Chhattisgarh Board 12th result 2018 was 77 per cent.
CGBSE class 12 result on time
The exam was conducted from March 2 to March 29, 2019. Around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the board exams. Last year too the result was declared on May 9 and this year the same is being declared on May 10, 2019.
CGBSE class 12 result time
According to the latest information by the officials, the CGBSE class 12 result 2019 will be declared and link available for students to download from 1 pm onwards.
