CGBSE 12th result 2019 @cgbse.net LIVE updates: 60 minutes to go, steps to check marks

CGBSE Class 12th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 12 examination will be declared on Friday, May 10, 2019. The students can check the results through the official websites cgbse.net, apart from it, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

LIVE UPDATES | Chattisgarh board CGBSE 10th result to be declared at 1 pm

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will publish the result of Class 12 examination on May 10 at 1 pm. The results will be available at the official website, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in. The candidates can also check the results through the third party website indiaresults.com.

READ | Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 date and time

CGBSE class 12th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 12 results 2019

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference

Last year too, the result of CGBSE class 10 and class 12 examinations were released on May 9. Over 4 lakh students had registered for class 10 and 2.5 lakh students registered for Class 12 examinations.