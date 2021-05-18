Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th result 2021 release date and time

CGBSE Class 10th result: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today released the official notification announcing class 10 results to be declared on May 19 at 11. CGBSE Class 10 result will be available on the official website of the board www.cgbse.nic.in. The result will be declared by the state education department via video conference.

It is to be noted that the class 10th board exams were deferred by the state amid COVID second wave. A new evaluation criteria was introduced for class 10 students and the result will be declared on its basis. As per the new evaluation policy of the state, regular students who were not able to appear for practical exams or projects due to COVID-19 will be awarded minimum marks required for passing.

Class 10 results have been prepared based on internal assessment. Hence, in every theory subject, a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be awarded. Similarly, for theory exams of additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded and 68 out of 70 will be valid for practical exams.

Around 4.61 lakh students were registered to appear for class 10 exams, which were deferred amid the coronavirus outbreak.