CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results declared, how to check via website

CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has declared the results of Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations. The students who had appeared in the supplementary examinations that was conducted in the month of June can check the results through the website cgbse.nic.in.

The supplementary examination was conducted from June 5 to 18, 2019.

CGBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results of Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations was declared on May 10, 2019.

Students who have failed the main exams for two or more than two years can be included in the credit system and will be given four chances to give the examination again.

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.d from June 5 to June 22, beginning from 9:30 am and ending at 12:30 pm.