CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 declared: Pass percentage lower than 2020

The Chhattisgarh board CGBSE declared the class 10, 12 results for the year 2022 today, i.e. May 14, 2022 (Saturday). The result was announced through a press conference that began at 12 pm on Saturday. Results were announced by state’s Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam. Students who appeared for the class 10, 12 exams can now check their results their results by visiting the official CGBSE website – cgbse.nic.in.

This year, exams were held after a year as no offline exams were conducted in 2021. The passing percentage this year is lower than the pass percentage of 2020 as 74.23 per cent of students have cleared the class 10 exams and 79.30 per cent have passed the class 12 exams.

Class 10 result

This year, Suman Patel from Raigarh and Sonali Bala from Kanker have topped the class 10 exams with 98.67 per cent. Meanwhile, the second position has been earned by six students by scoring 98.17 per cent; these students are Ashifa Shah from Kawardha, Damini Verma from Rajnandgaon, Jay Prakash from Bilaspur, Muskan Agarwal from Raigarh, Kahef Anjum and Kamlesh Sarkar from Kanker.

A total of 71 students have achieved the top 10 ranks this year. The pass percentage for this year’s class 10 exams is 74.23 per cent, where girls outperformed boys as 78.84 per cent girls cleared the exams, in comparison to 69.07 per cent boys.

Class 12 result

In class 12, Kunti Sao from Raigarh topped the exams with 98.20 per cent and Khushboo Wadhwani earned the second position with 96.40 per cent. Renuka Chandra secured the third position with 95.80 per cent.

A total of 22 students secured the top 10 ranks in class 12 this year.

For class 12, the overall pass percentage is at 79.30 per cent this year, which is higher than the pass percentage of class 10. Here, too, girls have outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent girl students have passed the class 12 exams, whereas only 77.03 per cent boys passed the exams.

This year, the toppers of class 10 and 12 will be rewarded with a free helicopter ride, as announced by state’s Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, a few days ago in a press conference.