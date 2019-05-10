CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2019: Nisha Patel class 10 topper, class 12 topper Yogender Verma and Devender Sahu

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th result 2019: The result for class 12 and class 10 board exams conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has been declared today, May 10 (Friday) by the Chairperson Gaurav Dwivedi and secretary VK Goel. The result can be checked at the official websites- cgbse.nic.in.

LIVE updates| CGBSE class 12 result 2019 and Chhattisgarh board class 10 result 2019

Raigad’s Nisha Patel has secured the first position in class 10 examination scoring 93.33 per cent while 97.40 per cent has been scored by class 12 topper Yogender Verma and Devender Sahu.

Over 7.69 lakh students appeared in class 10 and class 12 exams combined. The overall pass percentage for class 12 is 78.43 per cent which is an increase of 1.43 per cent from last year (77 per cent). In class 10, the overall pass percentage was 68.20, which is a slight increase from last year’s 68.04 per cent.

CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th result 2019: Girls outperformed boys

In class 10, as many as 77.70 per cent girls passed outperforming boys by about 9 per cent while boys have scored 68.25 per cent. In class 12 as well, girls outperformed boys by 2.65 per cent as a total of 81.08 per cent girls passed the exam against 75.53 per cent boys.

CG Board CGBSE result 2019: How to check online?

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘class 10 result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

The results are available on the official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. To avoid the heavy traffic expected on the websites, one can also refer to the private websites which are also hosting the results – examresults.net, manabadi.com and indiaresults.com.

A total of 2,62,492 candidates registered for CG Board class 10 exams out of which 2,60,521 appeared. Out of those who appeared for CG Board class 10 exams 1,24,370 were boys and 1,36.151 were girls. In CG Board class 10, 65,430 candidates (25.17 per cent) bagged the first division and 1,11,269 cleared the exam in second division which is the maximum number of candidates (42.80 per cent). In the third division, 27,074 cleared the exam, 10.42 per cent of the total candidates.

In CG Board class 12 exam, a total of 2,70,043 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 1,31,234 were boys and 1,38,809 were girls.