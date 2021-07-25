Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 results declared, 2.71 lakh students get first division

CGBSE 12th, Chhattisgarh HS Result 2021: State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam today declared the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 12 results at a virtual press conference. This year, record 97.43 per cent students have passed higher secondary exam. The candidates can check their class 12 results at the CGBSE’s official websites — cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

CGBSE Class 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates

A total of 2,89,023 candidates had registered for the CGBSE class 12 exams of which, 2,86,850 appeared for it. The result has been declared for 2,84,107 candidates; 341 students will get their results later. Of these, 1,55,769 are girls and 1,20,561 are boys. A total of 2,71,151 lakh students have achieved first division, followed by 5570 candidates in the second division.

This year too, girls have outperformed boys by scoring 98.06 per cent while a total of 96.06 per cent of boys have cleared the CGBSE Class 12 this year.

A total of 2.84 lakh students appeared for the CGBSE class 12 exams out of which 2.71 lakh bagged the first division. As many as 5,570 got second division and only 79 students received third division. As many as 5,225 students have failed to qualify exam.

A total of 2,77,563 students had passed Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 12 in 2020 and the overall pass percentage stood at 78.59 per cent which is nearly 20 per cent lower than this year’s pass percentage.

When asked about the impact of increased pass percentage on college admissions, Premsai Singh Tekam said that there are enough seats for students at UG level and students will not face any problems. “At least we conducted exams. CBSE is passing everyone without exams,” the minister said while announcing the results.

In the CGBSE Vocational exam, 11 students appeared and all have passed the exam.