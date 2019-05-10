Declared! CG Board CGBSE 12th result 2019: How to check marks at cgbse.nic.in?

CG Board CGBSE 12th result 2019: The result for Chhattisgarh board class 12 exams conducted by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has been declared today, May 10 (Friday) 2019 at 1 pm. The result can be checked at the official websites- cgbse.nic.in. Nisha Patel has secured the first position in class 10 examination scoring 93.33 per cent while 97.40 per cent has been scored by class 12 topper Yogender Verma.

The overall pass percentage for class 10 is 68 per cent while for class 12 is 78.45 per cent. Over 3 lakh candidates appeared for the Chhattisgarh board class 12 exams 2019 which were conducted from March 2 to March 29, 2019.

The results are available on the official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. To avoid the heavy traffic expected on the websites, one can also refer to the private websites which are also hosting the results – examresults.net, manabadi.com and indiaresults.com.

CG Board CGBSE 12th result 2019: How to check online?

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘class 10 result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

The pass percentage for class 12 is expected to rise as it has been on an upward trajectory since 2016. In 2018 the pass percentage for Chhattisgarh board 12th result was 77 per cent which was slightly higher than 76.36 per cent in 2017 and 73.34 per cent in 2016.

In 2018 Class 12th result, Shiv Kumar Pandey of Vandana Public School in Simga secured the top position scoring 98.40 per cent marks.