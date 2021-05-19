Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Websites to check marks online

CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The high school exam was cancelled by the CGBSE. Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational image

CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will today release the class 10 results at 11 am. CGBSE Class 10 result will be available on the official website of the board www.cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The result will be declared by the state education department via video conference.

CGBSE cancelled class 10 board exams amid COVID second wave. A new evaluation criteria was introduced for class 10 students and the result will be declared on its basis. As per the new evaluation policy of the state, marks will be allotted to the High School students on the basis of assignments issued by the board. If any student has not done his assignments or has not obtained minimum passing marks in the assignment, then they will be given minimum passing marks.

Class 10 results have been prepared based on internal assessment. Hence, in every theory subject, a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be awarded. Similarly, for theory exams of additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded and 68 out of 70 will be valid for practical exams.