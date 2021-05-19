scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Websites to check marks online

CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2021, Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The results can be checked at the websites- cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. Over four lakh students can check result today.

Updated: May 19, 2021 9:43:06 am
CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will today release the class 10 results at 11 am. CGBSE Class 10 result will be available on the official website of the board www.cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. The result will be declared by the state education department via video conference.

CGBSE cancelled class 10 board exams amid COVID second wave. A new evaluation criteria was introduced for class 10 students and the result will be declared on its basis. As per the new evaluation policy of the state, marks will be allotted to the High School students on the basis of assignments issued by the board. If any student has not done his assignments or has not obtained minimum passing marks in the assignment, then they will be given minimum passing marks.

Class 10 results have been prepared based on internal assessment. Hence, in every theory subject, a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be awarded. Similarly, for theory exams of additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded and 68 out of 70 will be valid for practical exams.

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Check result at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

09:43 (IST)19 May 2021
Will CG Board High School pass percentage will increase?

Last year, the Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education, CGBSE declared the results of class 10, 12 exams on June 23. The pass percentage of class 10 stood at 73.62 per cent, while 78.59 per cent was class 12 pass percentage.

09:39 (IST)19 May 2021
Websites to check CGBSE 10th result 2021

All the students who had appeared for the 10th, 12th examination can check the results through the official website, cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, the websites go slow, the results will also be available at indiaresults.com

09:35 (IST)19 May 2021
CGBSE 10th result 2021: All students pass

As per the official statement by the CGBSE secretary, students who have not achieved the minimum marks required or have not done their assignments will be given minimum passing marks.

09:28 (IST)19 May 2021
How CGBSE 10th result will be calculated

The results for Class 10 will be announced on the basis of the performance of students during online classes. Students were given assignments to complete which were graded and then their marks are being announced now.

09:19 (IST)19 May 2021
Last year, 3.92 lakh appeared for class 10 exams

Last year, CGBSE announced Classes 10, 12 final exam results in June. A total of 3.92 lakh highs school students had appeared for the Class 10 exam, out of whom 73.62 per cent had passed.

09:12 (IST)19 May 2021
How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th results


Students can also check the results through their cell phones. They are required to follow the below mentioned steps in order to get the same.

Step 1: Visit official websites - cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in  

Step 2: Click on the result link when it appears on the screen

Step 3: Enter your registrtaion or roll number

Step 4: Check your result

09:04 (IST)19 May 2021
CGBSE Class 10 exam cancelled

Like CBSE and many state boards, CGBSE too cancelled Class 10 exams due to spike in Covid-19 cases in the country. Chhattisgarh Class 12 final exams stand postponed. It was scheduled for April-May, the exams will be held later when the situation improves.

09:02 (IST)19 May 2021
CGBSE 10th result: When and where to check

CGBSE will declare the results on the official websites -- cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. As many as 4.61 lakh students from the state will get their Class 10 results today. 

If any student is not satisfied with the marks allotted, then he or she can appear in grade/division upgrading examination, after the pandemic situation comes under control, the notification added. Around 4.61 lakh students were registered to appear for class 10 exams, which were deferred amid the coronavirus outbreak.

