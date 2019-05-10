CG Board CGBSE 10th result 2019: How to check score online?

CG Board CGBSE 10th result 2019: As the result of class 10 Chhattisgarh boards exams conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is about to be declared in less than an hour, here is a list of websites one can refer to in order to check their score. As per the official notification, the result will be declared at 1 pm.

LIVE UPDATES | Chattisgarh board CGBSE 10th result to be declared at 1 pm and 12th result 2019

The results will be available on the official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. To avoid the heavy traffic expected on the websites, one can also refer to the private websites which are also hosting the results – examresults.net, manabadi.com and indiaresults.com.

Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 23, 3019. The result of which will be declared today on May 10, 2019. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the class 10 exams this year.

CG Board CGBSE 10th result 2019: How to check online?

Step 1: Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘class 10 result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

The pass percentage has seen a rise in the past three years and a similar trend is expected this year as well. Last year the pass percentage for class 10 was 68.04 per cent, much higher than 61.04 per cent in 2017 and 55.23 per cent in 2016.

In 2018, for the first time that the results of both the board exams were declared on the same day. In class 10 exam, Yagyesh Chauhan of the Government Boys HS School in Jashpur district topped with 98.33 per cent.