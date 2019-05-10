CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 to be declared today

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results of Class 10, 12 examination on May 10. The results of Class 10, 12 examinations will be declared on May 10 at 1 pm.

Advertising

The results will be available at the website cgbse.net, apart from it, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

This year, the Class 10 and 12 examinations were conducted from March 1 to 29, 2019, and over 8 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination.

Last year, a total of 68.04 per cent students passed in the Class 10 examination, while 77 per cent in Class 12. The girls outperformed boys in both classes. In Class 10, the pass percentage of boys was 66 per cent and for girls, it is 69.40 per cent. Similarly, in Class 12, the pass percentage at 74.45 for boys and for girls it was 79.40. This year, Class 12 topper was Shiv Kumar Pandey who scored 98.40 per cent.

READ | Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 date and time

Advertising

Last year, Yagyesh Chauhan of the Government Boys HS School in Jashpur district topped the Class 10 examination with 98.33 per cent. Mansi Mishra (98 per cent) of Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Anurag Dubey (97.67 per cent) of Dreamland HS School, Bilaspur, secured second and third positions, respectively.

About CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.