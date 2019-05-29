Delhi CET admit card 2019 to release today: Steps to download

Delhi CET admit card 2019: The Department of training and technical education, Delhi will release the admit card for the Common Entrance Test (CET) today – May 29, 2019 at the official website, cetdelhi.nic.in. The exam is from admission for engineering/technology, pharmacy diploma courses along with entrance to diploma in modern office practice and for lateral entry admissions.

The entrance exam for Delhi-based colleges is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and 9. To enter the exam hall, one needs to have a valid admit card.

Delhi CTET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official page, cetdelhi.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘candidate log-in’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Click on admit card in dashboard

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The result will be declared on June 21 basis of which, the exam authority will start the counselling procedure from June 22, 2019.

A total of 4,335 seats across colleges affiliated to Department of training and technical education (DTTE) are on offer through the entrance exam. There are four tests under CET. Test 1 will be for engineering/ technology-based diploma courses and occupational courses, test 2 for diploma course in modern office practice (Hindi and English). test 3 is for diploma courses in Pharmacy and test 4 is for lateral entry (for admission in the second year directly).