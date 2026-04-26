CET 2026: Row erupted after students asked to remove Janeu & Kalava in Bengaluru exam centre

A row has erupted after five students were forced to remove their sacred thread (Janeu/Yajnopaveetha) at Krupanidhi College in the city during the CET held here. The Common Entrance Test (CET) is held to select students for admission into professional courses.

Students on Friday alleged that the invigilators present at the examination hall of the college at Madivala asked them to get the sacred thread removed if they wished to write the exam.

This was even though last year, when a similar controversy took place, the government made it clear that the sacred thread would not be removed during the CET. However, once again this year, students faced similar discrimination.