CEPT varsity reopens after nine months

University expects up to 400 students to attend sessions on campus every day. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/Representational)

CEPT University reopened its campus to students and faculty members on Monday to start on-campus teaching after almost nine months of exclusive online sessions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A survey conducted by the University in October showed that many students preferred attending on-campus sessions following which preparations were started for its phased reopening of the campus.

Read | As colleges prep to reopen, some campuses to act as isolated spaces, many to offer COVID scholarships

Accordingly, faculty members prepared studios (which comprise a large portion of the curriculum) which were either full on-campus, partial on-campus or completely online. All mandatory and elective courses were to be offered exclusively online. All campus spaces were reorganized to allow for physical distancing. Security and housekeeping staff has been added.

However, attending on-campus sessions is voluntary. Only students who provide a parental consent form are allowed to enter the campus. Faculty and staff will attend the university on alternate days while working from home on the other days. A digital entry control system checks the days on which particular students are allowed to enter the campus.

Registrar Anita Hiranandani said, “It is great to see the students and faculty back on campus after such a long time. We are committed to keeping the university environment safe for all who wish to attend sessions on campus. We are also quite hopeful that the rollout of vaccinations will help us come back to full strength in the coming months.”

Read | IITs, IISc start admissions for 500 free online certification courses

Over 1,800 students have registered this semester and the university expects up to 400 students to attend sessions on campus every day.

Detailed guidelines have been circulated to all students, faculty and staff to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines. “CEPT Covid Team” will monitor compliance with the guidelines and penalize individuals in cases where violation is observed.