CEP, IIT Delhi starts admissions for Advanced Certificate in Agentic AI; programme begins September 26

The Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi has opened admissions for its Advanced Certificate in Agentic AI, a six-month live online programme starting September 26, 2026. The programme comes as enterprises increasingly adopt autonomous AI systems, driving demand for professionals skilled in designing, deploying and managing Agentic AI applications.

Organised by the Centre for Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-Physical System Engineering (SeNSE), the programme is designed for engineering professionals, product leaders and technology decision-makers looking to build production-ready autonomous AI systems.

According to industry estimates cited by the institute, 48% of Indian IT leaders now rank Agentic AI among their top AI priorities, while research firm Gartner projects that one in three enterprise software applications will include Agentic AI capabilities by 2028. At the same time, India faces an estimated 38–42% shortage of specialised AI talent, creating a growing demand for professionals with deployment-ready skills.