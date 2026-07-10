CEP, IIT Delhi starts admissions for Advanced Certificate in Agentic AI; programme begins September 26

The Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi has opened admissions for its Advanced Certificate in Agentic AI, a six-month live online programme starting September 26, 2026. The programme comes as enterprises increasingly adopt autonomous AI systems, driving demand for professionals skilled in designing, deploying and managing Agentic AI applications.
Organised by the Centre for Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-Physical System Engineering (SeNSE), the programme is designed for engineering professionals, product leaders and technology decision-makers looking to build production-ready autonomous AI systems.
According to industry estimates cited by the institute, 48% of Indian IT leaders now rank Agentic AI among their top AI priorities, while research firm Gartner projects that one in three enterprise software applications will include Agentic AI capabilities by 2028. At the same time, India faces an estimated 38–42% shortage of specialised AI talent, creating a growing demand for professionals with deployment-ready skills.
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The six-month programme aims to bridge this gap by moving beyond introductory Generative AI concepts and focusing on the design, deployment and governance of autonomous AI systems.
The course seekers will receive training in:
— Foundations of Agentic AI and autonomous system design
— Large Language Models (LLMs) as reasoning engines
— Multi-agent architecture and orchestration
— Model Context Protocols (MCP), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), and long-term memory
— Governance frameworks and responsible AI
The programme also includes hands-on training using industry tools such as LangChain, AutoGen, CrewAI, n8n, Flowise and Docker, along with four module-end projects and an enterprise capstone project. Classes will be delivered live online by IIT Delhi faculty, with institutionally assessed and graded coursework.
The programme is intended for:
— Engineering professionals seeking to transition into AI system architecture
— Product and innovation leaders driving Agentic AI initiatives
— Technology decision-makers evaluating enterprise AI adoption
Commenting on the programme, Prof. Santhosh Sivasubramani, Programme Coordinator and faculty member at IIT Delhi’s Centre for Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-Physical System Engineering (SeNSE), said: “As Agentic AI transitions from experimentation to enterprise deployment, organisations increasingly require professionals who can build reliable, scalable and governable autonomous systems. The need today is not simply to understand AI, but to engineer systems that can reason, coordinate and act in real-world environments. This programme has been designed to equip professionals with the technical depth and practical experience required to bridge that gap.”