Centre working towards setting up board for combined Vedic-modern studies: Prakash Javadekar

The centre is working towards setting up a board for development of Indian education system by combining modern and Vedic studies, Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.

“We wish to set up a board to enrich the Indian education system by combining both modern and Vedic studies. We are working towards it,” Javadekar said in a video message at the inauguration of Eastern India’s first “International Vedic Pathashala” in the outskirts of the city.

Emphasising the importance of studying Vedic literature, he said it is a combination of science, sociology and behavioural sciences.

At the same time, the Union minister said studying Vedic literature without any interest in modern sciences is not desirable and called for a combination of modern and ancient education for development of human resource.

Over 6,000 students are being educated on Vedic studies under Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratishthan, Ujjain, an institution under the Union Human Resource Development Ministry.

Referring to the CBSE Knowledge Traditions and Practices of India (KTPI), he said the Centre is trying to make the existing course more popular among students.