Centre selects 3 govt schools in Haryana for ‘Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar’

Hisar is among the nine top performing districts in the country with highest number of schools qualified for the SVP 2017-18 (Image source: swachhvidyalaya.com) Hisar is among the nine top performing districts in the country with highest number of schools qualified for the SVP 2017-18 (Image source: swachhvidyalaya.com)

The Centre has selected three government schools of Haryana for the ‘Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar’ for the academic year 2017-18. The ‘Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar’ (SVP) was instituted in 2016-17 by the Union government to recognise, inspire and celebrate excellence in water, sanitation and hygiene practices in government elementary and secondary schools. The awards are given at the district, state and national levels.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar would confer the awards to these schools in New Delhi on September 18, Haryana’s Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said here Tuesday. Hisar is among the nine top performing districts in the country with highest number of schools qualified for the SVP 2017-18.

The Haryana schools which have been selected are Aarohi Model Senior Secondary School (AMSSS), Bhiwani Rohilla, Hisar, AMSSS, Ramgarh Pandwa, Kaithal and Government Primary School, Kirmara, Hisar, Sharma said. Each school will be given a cash reward of Rs 50,000 as additional school grant to be utilised as per the school grant guidelines for improving sanitation and hygiene, along with a Certificate of Recognition, Sharma said.

The nine top performing districts with highest number of schools qualified for SVP 2017-18, one of which is Hisar district, would also be awarded with a Certificate of Recognition, he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App