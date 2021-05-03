Centre postpones NEET PG 2021 by four months

Prime Minister office on Monday announced postponement of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG for four months. The decision has been take to address the availability of medical personnel due to Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, the PMO has announced those medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given priority in the forthcoming regular govt recruitments.

Moreover, medical interns will be deployed in Covid management duties under the supervision of their faculty. All final year MBBS students can be utilised for tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases under supervision of the faculty.

B.Sc./GNM qualified nurses to be utilised in full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of senior doctors and nurses. Medical personnel completing 100 days of Covid duties will be given Prime Minister’s Distinguished Covid National Service Samman.

NEET PG was scheduled to held on April 18, however it was deferred by the Health Ministry due to spike in Covid cases in the country. More than 2 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year.