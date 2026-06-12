Centre mulls policy to aid CBSE students in West Asia amid war disruptions

The plea contended that the non-declaration of his result has jeopardised his higher education prospects and deprived him of admission opportunities. (Image: AI Generated)

The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it was contemplating bringing out a policy to accommodate private students from West Asia whose exam results could not be declared by the CBSE due to the prevailing war situation in the region.

A partial working day bench comprising Justices Augustine George Masih and Vijay Bisnoi was apprised by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the government is considering coming out with a decision shortly.

“This is a wider issue; the government is considering laying down some policy for similarly situated students,” the law officer said. The bench then deferred the hearing to June 22 on the plea filed by Pranshu Jigarkumar Patel, an overseas student from Saudi Arabia.