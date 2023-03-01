scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Centre launches ‘VAIBHAV Fellowship’ for NRI researchers

The duration of the fellowship is three years with the government offering the researchers an amount of up to Rs 37 lakh for the entire period.

VAIBHAV fellowship

The government on Tuesday unveiled a fellowship to bring Indian-origin researchers to higher educational institutions in the country for a maximum period of two months per year.

The fellowship offers NRI researchers an opportunity to work for a minimum of one month to a maximum of two months a year with a research institution or an academic institution in India. The duration of the fellowship is three years with the government offering the researchers an amount of up to Rs 37 lakh for the entire period.

Unveiling ‘VAIBHAV Fellowship’, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said it aims to improve the research ecosystem of India’s higher educational institutions by facilitating academic and research collaborations with the best institutions in the world through mobility of researchers from overseas institutions to India.

Researchers from institutions featuring in the top 500 QS World University Rankings will be eligible for the fellowship. The call for applications for ‘VAIBHAV Fellowship’ will be notified through the Department of Science and Technology’s website.

