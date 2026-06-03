Centre invites applications for PMRC Scheme 2026 to attract global Indian researchers

The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has invited applications for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026, a flagship initiative aimed at attracting accomplished Indian-origin researchers, scientists, technologists and professionals from leading global institutions to contribute to India’s research and innovation ecosystem.
According to the Ministry, the scheme seeks to connect global Indian talent with India’s rapidly expanding research, development, innovation and technology landscape through placements at premier government higher education institutions (HEIs), national laboratories and research centres.
The PMRC Scheme will focus on 13 priority sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, cybersecurity, healthcare, biotechnology, space and defence, advanced materials, climate change, next-generation communications, manufacturing, agriculture technologies, blue economy and atomic energy.
The initiative is structured around three pillars — Lead Institutions, Host Institutions and PMRC Fellows — and is intended to support mission-oriented and nationally relevant research. An Empowered Committee chaired by the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India will oversee the selection of participating institutions and fellows.
Under the scheme, selected fellows will receive fellowship support, research grants, access to laboratories and research infrastructure, and opportunities to collaborate with leading government institutions in India.
The programme offers three categories of engagement: Young Research Fellows for early-career researchers, Senior Research Fellows for experienced researchers, and Research Chairs for globally recognised research leaders.
Eligible applicants include Indian nationals working abroad, Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Persons of Indian Origin with significant achievements in research, innovation and technology.
The Ministry said eligible host institutions include government higher educational institutions ranked among the top 100 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Overall or Engineering categories, or among the top 50 in the NIRF Research category. National laboratories and research institutions under agencies such as the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) are also eligible to participate.
Seven premier institutions have been identified as lead Institutions under the scheme: the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Hyderabad, IIT (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad, and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru.
Applications from fellows and host institutions opened on June 1 through the PMRC portal.
The government said the scheme is part of its broader efforts to strengthen India’s research capacity and advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.