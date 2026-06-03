Centre invites applications for PMRC Scheme 2026 to attract global Indian researchers

The Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education has invited applications for the Prime Minister Research Chair (PMRC) Scheme 2026, a flagship initiative aimed at attracting accomplished Indian-origin researchers, scientists, technologists and professionals from leading global institutions to contribute to India’s research and innovation ecosystem.

According to the Ministry, the scheme seeks to connect global Indian talent with India’s rapidly expanding research, development, innovation and technology landscape through placements at premier government higher education institutions (HEIs), national laboratories and research centres.

The PMRC Scheme will focus on 13 priority sectors, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, cybersecurity, healthcare, biotechnology, space and defence, advanced materials, climate change, next-generation communications, manufacturing, agriculture technologies, blue economy and atomic energy.