Centre in talks with Hungary to admit Indian students: Jaishankar

The Union government has been “concerned” about the education of Indian medical students who fled the war-torn Ukraine following the Russian invasion, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar said in Vadodara Monday.

“We are talking to other nations around Ukraine in order to work out a solution so that Indian students can continue their medical courses in the universities there… We have spoken to Hungary and they are willing to make arrangements to admit as many Indian students whose academics have been interrupted due to the Ukraine conflict. We are taking this issue seriously to help our children as much as we can,” Jaishankar said.

The minister, who is on a two-day visit, arrived in Vadodara and distributed financial assistance worth Rs 1.7 crore to 17 children who were orphaned during the Covid-19 pandemic under the PM CARES for Children Scheme.

The 17 beneficiaries received Rs 10 lakh, which the government will deposit into a post office account. Each child will have a post office passbook, Ayushman Card as well as a certificate of the PM CARES fund. Under the scheme, the child will receive a stipend from the age of 18 years until 23 years. Thereafter, the beneficiary will receive the entire amount of Rs 10 lakh.

In addition, as part of the central sponsorship, the child will receive Rs 4,000 per month as well as an equal amount per month from the Chief Minister’s Children fund. An additional monthly Rs 3,000 has also been approved under the state government scheme. A scholarship of Rs 20,000 is also given to children who are studying in classes 1 to 12.

On Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi will virtually address the beneficiaries of various government schemes as well as students of MS University for a session of the book titled Modi at 20: Dreams Meet Delivery.