Friday, May 20, 2022
Centre exempts Central Universities in NE states, Uttarakhand from CUET

Admissions to undergraduate as well as post-graduate programmes in most central universities will be done based on CUET scores from the academic session 2022-23.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi I |
May 20, 2022 12:39:58 pm
CUET 2022The Northeastern states had approached the Centre in this regard, suggests the letter, sent out on May 19. EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA

The Union government has exempted eight Central Universities in the Northeast and one in Uttarakhand from conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to undergraduate programmes.

The Centre, in a letter to the registrars of the exempted universities, attributed the decision to “operational difficulties”. The Northeastern states had approached the Centre in this regard, suggests the letter, sent out on May 19.

Read |Common test for entrance to postgraduate courses too, but not must: UGC

“Considering the operational difficulties in conducting the exam of CUET i.e. the issue of geographical conditions, hilly terrain, far-flung location, limited digital connectivity, infrastructure etc, it has been decided that Central Universities of North Eastern Region…as well as HNB Garhwal University Uttarakhand may take admission in the affiliated colleges to the Central Universities as per the past practice instead of CUET for the year 2022-23 only,” the Ministry of Education said in its communication.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In Northeast, Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur University, Assam University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University and North-Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya have been exempted from CUET.

