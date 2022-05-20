Centre exempts Central Universities in NE states, Uttarakhand from CUET

The Union government has exempted eight Central Universities in the Northeast and one in Uttarakhand from conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions to undergraduate programmes.

The Centre, in a letter to the registrars of the exempted universities, attributed the decision to “operational difficulties”. The Northeastern states had approached the Centre in this regard, suggests the letter, sent out on May 19.

“Considering the operational difficulties in conducting the exam of CUET i.e. the issue of geographical conditions, hilly terrain, far-flung location, limited digital connectivity, infrastructure etc, it has been decided that Central Universities of North Eastern Region…as well as HNB Garhwal University Uttarakhand may take admission in the affiliated colleges to the Central Universities as per the past practice instead of CUET for the year 2022-23 only,” the Ministry of Education said in its communication.

In Northeast, Sikkim University, Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur University, Assam University, Nagaland University, Tripura University, Mizoram University and North-Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya have been exempted from CUET.

Admissions to undergraduate as well as post-graduate programmes in most central universities will be done based on CUET scores from the academic session 2022-23.