Govt defends NEET-PG negative cut-off: ‘Reduction doesn’t affect competence, candidates are licensed MBBS practitioners’

The Supreme Court observes that it will still have to consider whether such a drastic reduction to zero-percentile and negative scores impacts quality.

Written by: Deepto Banerjee
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 04:49 PM IST
NEET PG 2025 Supreme Court HearingNEET PG 2025 Supreme Court Hearing: NBEMS says close to 1 lakh additional candidates qualified with revised cut offs (AI Generated Image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it would examine whether the sharp reduction in the qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2025 affects standards in postgraduate medical education.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which was hearing pleas challenging the reduction in the percentile cut-off, observed that while the Government was justified in saying NEET-PG is not an entry-level MBBS exam and candidates are already qualified doctors, it would still have to consider whether such a drastic reduction to zero-percentile and negative scores (-40) impacts quality. The concern, the bench indicated, was primarily about maintaining standards in postgraduate education.

The Centre has defended its decision through an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.

The pleas challenge the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ (NBEMS) January 13, 2026, notice reducing the minimum qualifying percentile for Round 3 counselling of NEET-PG 2025–26.

According to a report on indianexpress.com, the NBEMS had informed the Court that percentile reduction was done following recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Medical Commission (NMC). It also submitted that similar reductions were made in previous years to “avoid seat wastage”. The matter also follows a January 2026 judgment of the Delhi High Court that examined issues relating to percentile reduction and counselling.

What is the Centre’s core argument?

As per the affidavit, accessed by indianexpress.com, the Government has argued that a reduction in percentile does not “affect clinical competence”.

Its affidavit states, “It is pertinent to note that purpose of the NEET-PG is not to certify minimum competence, which stands established by the MBBS qualification itself of the candidates, but to generate an inter se merit list for allocation of limited postgraduate seats.”

Story continues below this ad

The Government says NEET-PG is not a licensing examination, but a ranking mechanism. Clinical competence, it argues, is already established through the MBBS degree and internship.

But if MBBS establishes competence, what does a very low or even negative NEET-PG score signify?

The affidavit addresses this indirectly by stating that NEET-PG scores are relative and shaped by exam design, including negative marking. They show comparative performance, not minimum ability, thereby not the candidates’ capability, to practise medicine.

Why was the percentile reduced?

The Government placed numbers on record to substantiate the cut-off reduction.

Story continues below this ad

The affidavit states, “In NEET-PG 2025, after completion of Round 2 of counselling, a total of 9,621 seats remained vacant in All India Quota (AIQ) across various specialities. Out of these, 5,213 seats were vacant in Government medical colleges alone (including AIQ and DNB seats).”

It adds that this “conclusively demonstrates” the move was not meant to benefit private institutions, but to prevent large-scale vacancy of seats, including in government colleges created through public expenditure.

Overall, around 70,000 postgraduate seats were available for the academic session 2025–26. Over 2.24 lakh candidates had appeared. Yet thousands of seats remained vacant after Round 2.

The Centre argues that leaving these seats vacant would mean wastage of infrastructure, faculty resources, and hospital facilities built with public funds.

Story continues below this ad

Representing the petitioners, Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, explaining the day’s proceedings, told indianexpress.com, “The stand taken by the Union indicates that the primary focus is on filling vacant seats rather than maintaining the standards expected in postgraduate medical education. A drastic reduction of the qualifying percentile to this extent inevitably raises concerns about academic quality and, in turn, the larger concern of patient safety.”

“The matter is next listed for hearing on March 24,” he said.

What about patient safety concerns?

The affidavit directly addresses this. It states, “It is respectfully submitted that concerns regarding patient safety are misplaced. All candidates admitted to postgraduate courses are already licensed MBBS practitioners. As MBBS doctors, they are entitled to practice independently.”

It further notes that postgraduate training is a “structured three-year supervised training program”. Candidates function under the constant supervision of senior faculty and specialists.

Story continues below this ad

Final competence, the Government says, is assessed at the exit stage through MD or MS examinations. Candidates must secure at least 50 per cent marks separately in theory and practical examinations, without relaxation. Standards at the point of certification, it argues, remain intact.

In effect, the Union’s position is that even if the entry threshold for counselling is lowered, the final qualification threshold remains unchanged.

What is the expected outcome of the reduction?

The affidavit describes the move as “a proportionate administrative measure intended to prevent seat wastage and strengthen specialist healthcare capacity”.

It states that the reduction widened the pool of eligible candidates. After the completion of Round 3 of all-India-quota counselling, candidates allotted seats joined their institutes. Only 2,988 seats remained vacant, to be filled in the next round.

Story continues below this ad

The affidavit adds, “Even after reduction of percentile, the allotment of seats is done on the basis of merit and preferences submitted by the candidates. Thus, this measure does not compromise academic standards, does not alter inter se merit, and does not confer any undue advantage upon any class of institutions.”

The Supreme Court will now examine whether this administrative rationale sufficiently addresses concerns about standards.

Deepto Banerjee
Deepto Banerjee
twitter

Deepto Banerjee is a journalist with The Indian Express, where he currently serves as a senior sub-editor. He extensively writes on topics like education, policy, employment, study-abroad trends, student affairs, and career-related issues, among others. He holds a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) New Delhi. Before joining Indian Express Digital, Deepto was with The Times of India, where he covered a broad spectrum of topics, from education and student welfare to educational policies. Outside of work, he has a passion for photography. Reach out to him via X, or LinkedIn. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi Stalin
Power-sharing off the table for now, Congress pushes for RS berth for Pawan Khera
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score: West Indies have been at their destructive best in the tournament. (AP Photo)
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Sana Makbul
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals why she turned vegan, opens up about health condition: 'A lot of people don't know...'
Apple
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
ZIM vs WI Live Cricket Score: West Indies have been at their destructive best in the tournament. (AP Photo)
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Social media can be addictive even for adults, but there are ways to cut back
phones
Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reveals why she turned vegan, opens up about health condition: 'A lot of people don't know...'
Sana Makbul
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement