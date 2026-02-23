Govt defends NEET-PG negative cut-off: ‘Reduction doesn’t affect competence, candidates are licensed MBBS practitioners’

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it would examine whether the sharp reduction in the qualifying percentile for NEET-PG 2025 affects standards in postgraduate medical education.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, which was hearing pleas challenging the reduction in the percentile cut-off, observed that while the Government was justified in saying NEET-PG is not an entry-level MBBS exam and candidates are already qualified doctors, it would still have to consider whether such a drastic reduction to zero-percentile and negative scores (-40) impacts quality. The concern, the bench indicated, was primarily about maintaining standards in postgraduate education.

The Centre has defended its decision through an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court.

The pleas challenge the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’ (NBEMS) January 13, 2026, notice reducing the minimum qualifying percentile for Round 3 counselling of NEET-PG 2025–26.

According to a report on indianexpress.com, the NBEMS had informed the Court that percentile reduction was done following recommendations of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Medical Commission (NMC). It also submitted that similar reductions were made in previous years to “avoid seat wastage”. The matter also follows a January 2026 judgment of the Delhi High Court that examined issues relating to percentile reduction and counselling.

What is the Centre’s core argument?

As per the affidavit, accessed by indianexpress.com, the Government has argued that a reduction in percentile does not “affect clinical competence”.

Its affidavit states, “It is pertinent to note that purpose of the NEET-PG is not to certify minimum competence, which stands established by the MBBS qualification itself of the candidates, but to generate an inter se merit list for allocation of limited postgraduate seats.”

The Government says NEET-PG is not a licensing examination, but a ranking mechanism. Clinical competence, it argues, is already established through the MBBS degree and internship.

But if MBBS establishes competence, what does a very low or even negative NEET-PG score signify?

The affidavit addresses this indirectly by stating that NEET-PG scores are relative and shaped by exam design, including negative marking. They show comparative performance, not minimum ability, thereby not the candidates’ capability, to practise medicine.

Why was the percentile reduced?

The Government placed numbers on record to substantiate the cut-off reduction.

The affidavit states, “In NEET-PG 2025, after completion of Round 2 of counselling, a total of 9,621 seats remained vacant in All India Quota (AIQ) across various specialities. Out of these, 5,213 seats were vacant in Government medical colleges alone (including AIQ and DNB seats).”

It adds that this “conclusively demonstrates” the move was not meant to benefit private institutions, but to prevent large-scale vacancy of seats, including in government colleges created through public expenditure.

Overall, around 70,000 postgraduate seats were available for the academic session 2025–26. Over 2.24 lakh candidates had appeared. Yet thousands of seats remained vacant after Round 2.

The Centre argues that leaving these seats vacant would mean wastage of infrastructure, faculty resources, and hospital facilities built with public funds.

Representing the petitioners, Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, explaining the day’s proceedings, told indianexpress.com, “The stand taken by the Union indicates that the primary focus is on filling vacant seats rather than maintaining the standards expected in postgraduate medical education. A drastic reduction of the qualifying percentile to this extent inevitably raises concerns about academic quality and, in turn, the larger concern of patient safety.”

“The matter is next listed for hearing on March 24,” he said.

What about patient safety concerns?

The affidavit directly addresses this. It states, “It is respectfully submitted that concerns regarding patient safety are misplaced. All candidates admitted to postgraduate courses are already licensed MBBS practitioners. As MBBS doctors, they are entitled to practice independently.”

It further notes that postgraduate training is a “structured three-year supervised training program”. Candidates function under the constant supervision of senior faculty and specialists.

Final competence, the Government says, is assessed at the exit stage through MD or MS examinations. Candidates must secure at least 50 per cent marks separately in theory and practical examinations, without relaxation. Standards at the point of certification, it argues, remain intact.

In effect, the Union’s position is that even if the entry threshold for counselling is lowered, the final qualification threshold remains unchanged.

What is the expected outcome of the reduction?

The affidavit describes the move as “a proportionate administrative measure intended to prevent seat wastage and strengthen specialist healthcare capacity”.

It states that the reduction widened the pool of eligible candidates. After the completion of Round 3 of all-India-quota counselling, candidates allotted seats joined their institutes. Only 2,988 seats remained vacant, to be filled in the next round.

The affidavit adds, “Even after reduction of percentile, the allotment of seats is done on the basis of merit and preferences submitted by the candidates. Thus, this measure does not compromise academic standards, does not alter inter se merit, and does not confer any undue advantage upon any class of institutions.”

The Supreme Court will now examine whether this administrative rationale sufficiently addresses concerns about standards.