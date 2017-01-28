Centre committed to upholding freedom of expression: Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar delevering speech during the inaugural session of Brahmaputra Literary Festival Guwahati 2017 at Srimanta Sarkardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Saturday 28th January 2017. Photo-DASARATH DEKA Prakash Javadekar delevering speech during the inaugural session of Brahmaputra Literary Festival Guwahati 2017 at Srimanta Sarkardeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Saturday 28th January 2017. Photo-DASARATH DEKA

The BJP-led government was committed to upholding freedom of expression, thought and writing, because these constituted the very essence of democracy, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said here on Saturday. “Freedom of expression, thought and writing is the very essence of democracy and this government is committed to upholding it,” he said, while speaking at the inauguration of the first Brahmaputra Literary Festival. The three-day festival has been organised jointly by National Book Trust and the Assam government.

Recalling the “dark days of Emergency”, Javadekar said the BJP-led government had great respect for freedom of speech. “This government values freedom of speech, thoughts and writings as we believe that this will take the nation forward. Many of us had fought against the dark days of Emergency, went to jail and had it finally revoked,” he said.

The minister also described literary and cultural festivals as “major investments” and said these were as important as industrial investments. “I consider literary and cultural investments like this as important as industrial investment. Therefore, the way we hold investment summits in different states, there should also be literary and cultural summits and festivals like these,” he said.

Underlining the importance of a campaign to boost reading habit among all sections of people, Javadekar said all kinds of reading — in print, through audio or e-books — must be encouraged at all costs. He also described libraries as the “pride of a nation” and called for making libraries “a part of our lives and set-up in every part of the country”.

“India has, since ancient times, had a rich tradition of libraries in Nalanda, Takshila and Vikramshila, and history has been witness to the fact that invaders have always attacked and vandalised libraries first,” he added.

