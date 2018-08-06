Centralised courses: UT not to hold more counselling for 540 vacant seats at 11 colleges

Like every year, BCom and BBA courses were in high demand and all the seats were occupied on August 3, the final counselling round, in all the colleges offering this course. (Representational Image) Like every year, BCom and BBA courses were in high demand and all the seats were occupied on August 3, the final counselling round, in all the colleges offering this course. (Representational Image)

THE UT Directorate of Higher Education has decided not to hold anymore counselling rounds for the remaining 540 seats left vacant in courses such as BCA, BSc (medical) and BSc (non-medical) at the 11 city colleges affiliated to Panjab University.

So far, five rounds of counselling have been conducted for admission to centralised courses such as BCom, BBA, BCA, BSc (medical) and BSc (non-medical). The fifth counselling was conducted after the de-reservation of seats on August 3. The highest number of seats have fallen vacant in BSc (non-medical) at 229 out of 1,320, followed by BSc (medical) at 173 out of 830 and BCA at 138 out of 920.

However, even in the fifth round of counselling, the cut-offs for BCom remained as high as 105.6 for outside UT pool and 101.6 for UT pool in GGDSD College, Sector 32. All the colleges recorded high cut-offs for outside UT pool through all the counselling rounds. However, the highest cut-off for BBA was recorded at 89.2 (outside UT pool) and 75.2 (UT pool) in GGDSD College. The merit list is compiled after subject weightage is added to the score of students in Class 12 board examination.

Even in the fourth counselling, the cut-off for BCom went as high as 109 (outside UT pool).

“There will be no counselling anymore and colleges will fill up the vacant seats for BCA and BSc courses at their own level,” said Bikram Rana, nodal officer for centralised admissions.

In the outside UT pool, the highest cut-offs for BCA, BSc (medical) and BSc (non-medical) were recorded at 81.6 in Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11; 71.2 in PGGC-11; and 87.8 in Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11, respectively.

In the UT pool, the highest cut-offs recorded for BCA, BSc (medical) and BSc (non-medical) were 70.4 in PGGC-11; 59.6 in MCM DAV College, Sector 36; and 59.6 in PGGC-11, respectively.

