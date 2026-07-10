Central University of South Bihar begins UG admission process for 2026-27

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) has issued an admission notification for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2026-27. As per the notification dated July 9, 2026, the admission process for candidates who appeared in CUET UG 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has commenced.

Candidates seeking admission to any of the programmes offered by the university will have to register themselves on the CUSB SAMARTH Portal–cusbcuet.samarth.edu.in. The registration window is open from July 9 to July 16, 2026. Candidates will need to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500 for General, OBC and EWS category candidates and Rs 200 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates, for each programme they apply to.

#CUSB Admission Notification regarding admission in Undergraduate (UG) / UG-PG programmes being offered by Central University of South Bihar in AY 2026-27 on the basis of CUET-UG-2026 score Registration Link: https://t.co/qPE1gxxm3o Last Date to Apply: 16.07.2026 pic.twitter.com/SwtZGM0Pz6 — CUSB (@CUSBofficial) July 9, 2026

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The university has clarified that programme-wise cut-off marks for the first round of admission will be announced on July 21, 2026. The list, as per the schedule in Annexure-1, will be notified separately on July 22 in one part of the document. Candidates who have registered and secured the minimum cut-off marks for the first round will be required to pay the admission fee — comprising a one-time fee and a first-semester fee — to block their seats.

According to the admission schedule, after the announcement of first-round cut-off marks on July 21, candidates securing the requisite marks will be able to pay the admission fee between July 21 and July 23 to block their seats.

This will be followed by the announcement of second-round cut-off marks on July 27, with the fee payment window for the second round open from July 27 to July 29. The list of provisionally admitted students is scheduled to be published on July 30, 2026.

The university has stated that mere payment of the admission fee for blocking a seat will not guarantee admission to a programme. Admission will be granted strictly in order of merit, subject to the fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility criteria and verification of documents. Candidates have also been advised to ensure, before registering, that they appeared in the CUET UG 2026 entrance test in the subjects specified for their particular programme of study.

The notification states that in case no eligible candidates remain on the waitlist, the university may, at its discretion, conduct subsequent rounds of admission to fill vacant seats, if deemed necessary, with the decision to conduct further rounds resting solely with the university.

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The university has also reserved the right to cancel the admission of any candidate at any stage if any discrepancy or suppression of facts is found in the candidature, submitted documents, or fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

CUSB is offering a total of 24 undergraduate programmes for 2026-27. These include a range of five-year integrated UG-PG courses across disciplines such as Geography, Commerce, Mathematics, Statistics, English, Hindi, History, Sociology, Political Science and International Relations, Economics, Chemistry, Physics, Psychology, Computer Science (with an option of specialisation in Artificial Intelligence), Life Science (with specialisation in Zoology/Botany), Geology, Journalism and Mass Communication, Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, and Environmental Science. Besides these, the university is also offering a five-year integrated BA.LLB (Hons.), five-year integrated BBA.LLB, a four-year B.Sc. (Hons.) in Agriculture, and a two-year Diploma in Pharmacy.

For queries or grievances related to UG admissions, candidates can contact the university at ugadmission@cusb.ac.in or via phone at 9472979367 and 0631-2229512. The notification has been issued by Dr Santigopal Pain, Controller of Examinations, CUSB.