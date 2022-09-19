scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Central University of Karnataka releases notification regarding UG admissions through CUET score

CUK Admissions 2022: Interested candidates can now visit the official CUK website — cuk.ac.in — to check the notifications and process for admission in the upcoming academic session.

CUK Admissions 2022: Candidates should note that the varsity will prepare a list only for the registered candidates.

CUK Admissions 2022: The Central University of Karnataka is commencing its admission process for all undergraduate courses at the university through the CUET score. Interested candidates can now visit the official CUK website — cuk.ac.in — to check the notifications and process for admission in the upcoming academic session.

According to the official notifications issued by the university, all candidates who registered for the Central University of Karnataka and have an eligible CUET score, will now first have to pay a non-refundable registration fee.

Candidates should note that the varsity will prepare a list only for the registered candidates. “The merit list of the candidates whose applications are received with the prescribed registration fee will be displayed on the university website. The admission process will continue on the announced merit list only. Candidates will be admitted based on the merit and the roster. Admissions will be explored until the required seats will be filled based on merit following roster till the announced merit list get exhausted,” the university said.

Unlike Delhi University — where the Vice Chancellor urged students to pick as many choices as possible — in CUK, a candidate can select maximum of five preferences for the programmes as per the eligibility criterion and paper opted at the time of CUET (UG)-2022 entrance
examination.

The schedule of the admission process will be displayed shortly on the CUK website.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 01:24:19 pm
