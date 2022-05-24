Central University of Haryana to adopt CUET-PG 2022, check course-wise eligiblity criteria

The Central University of Haryana will conduct all postgraduate (PG) admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2022. The university on Monday released an official confirmation on its website i.e cuh.ac.in. Interested candidates can apply through the NTA portal at cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET PG 2022 application process will conclude on June 18, 2022, and the exam date will soon be announced by the agency. It is tentatively scheduled to be held in the last week of July.

For appearing in the CUET (PG) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the University in which they are desirous of taking admission.

After the declaration of the CUET (PG) – 2022 result by NTA, the respective universities will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (PG) – 2022 score and the other criteria of the respective university.

For BEd, candidates must have 50 per cent marks either in bachelor’s degree and/or in master’s degree in science/ social science/ humanities, bachelor in engineering or technology with specialization in science and mathematics with 55 per cent marks or any other qualification recognized as equivalent. (Relaxation of 5 per cent will be provided to the SC/ST/PWD/ OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates).

Candidates applying for admission in MSc Biotechnology must have BSc (Hons) or BSc in Botany/ microbiology/ biochemistry/ biotechnology/life sciences/zoology or BVoc in biomedical sciences/ industrial waste management with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

A candidate seeking admission to MCom course must have BCom (Hons) degree from a recognized Indian or foreign university (foreign recognition to be as per AIU list) with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade. Detailed information on eligibility criteria is available at cuet.nta.nic.in/information-bulletin/.