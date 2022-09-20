scorecardresearch
Central University of Gujarat Admissions 2022: Here’s how to apply with CUET score

Central University of Gujarat Admission 2022: Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 can apply at the official website - cug.ac.in.

Central University of Gujarat Admission 2022: The Central University of Gujarat today started inviting applications for admissions to undergraduate and integrated PG courses. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 can apply for admissions at the official website — cug.ac.in.

Candidates have time till 9 pm of September 24 to apply for undergraduate courses at the varsity, which will used CUET score as eligibility this year.

CUET UG Result |Toppers list with marks, prep tips, course and college preference

Central University of Gujarat Admission 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — cug.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter your credentials such as CUET 2022 application number and password in the login window shown on the homepage.

Step 3: Further, key in the required details and deposit the application fee.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your registration form for further use.

The university is charging Rs 100 as the application fee for all undergraduate courses, and this will be a non-refundable compulsory fees for aspirants.

CUET UG 2022 |Central University of Karnataka releases UG admissions notification

“After the last date of online counselling/registration, the university will declare the list of the provisionally eligible candidates and the first merit list on the university website,” the official notification read.

Central University of Gujarat is a public university in Gandhinagar. The university has started the admission process for UG and PG courses. Admissions to UG and PG courses will be done via CUET UG and CUET PG, respectively.The university offers 2 UG courses, 18 PG courses, and 12 doctoral courses. Admission to these courses is done via online registrations.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 06:22:22 pm
