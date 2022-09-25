Central University of Gujarat Admissions 2022: Deadline for application forms extended; check new schedule

Central University of Gujarat Admission 2022: The Central University of Gujarat has extended the last date of submission of online application forms of the undergraduate (UG and PG) programmes. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 can apply for admissions at the official website — cug.ac.in.

Now, candidates have time till September 30 to complete their registration in the online process. Earlier, candidates were given time till 9 pm of September 24 to apply for undergraduate courses at the varsity.

Central University of Gujarat Admission 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — cug.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter your credentials such as CUET 2022 application number and password in the login window shown on the homepage.

Step 3: Further, key in the required details and deposit the application fee.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your registration form for further use.

Candidates will have to submit Rs 100 as the application fee for all undergraduate courses, and this will be a non-refundable compulsory fees for aspirants.

The Central University of Gujarat is a public university in Gandhinagar. The varsity has started the admission process for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses, out of which there are two undergraduate courses, 18 postgraduate courses, and 12 doctoral courses. Admissions for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be done via CUET UG and CUET PG scores — with CUET PG result scheduled to be declared tomorrow at 4 pm.