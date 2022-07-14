Central University Entrance Test: All You Need To Know

The Central University Entrance Test or CUET-UG, which is mandatory for undergraduate admission to central universities across the country, is set to be held this month. The Indian Express answers some of the frequently asked questions about the computer-based test

When is CUET-UG scheduled to be held?

Unlike NEET, CUET will be conducted over multiple days. It is scheduled to take place on July 15, 16, 19, 20, August 4- 8, and August 10.

How will I know the date on which I am supposed to appear for CUET-UG?

NTA Director General Vineet Joshi said registered candidates have been given a “city intimation slip” which they can access on cuet.samarth.ac.in with their registered credentials, which provides the name of the city to take the exam along with the date sheet for the candidate concerned. Aspirants will be informed about the exact exam centre three days before the test.

Will the admit card be mailed or sent to my registered phone number?

Admit cards for CUET-UG 2022 will be mailed to the candidates on July 12 and can be downloaded from cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates will be able to login through their registered credentials and download their admit cards. They will be informed on their registered mobile numbers as soon as the admit cards are available.

Will I be allowed to change the date or the exam centre allocated on the admit card?

No, as per the current instructions, candidates will not be able to change their exam date or centre that is allocated to them. However, in case of difficult or extenuating circumstances, a special concession can be made.

What is the pattern and structure of the exam?

CUET-UG is a computer-based test with MCQs.

There are three sections— Section I (IA and IB) for language proficiency, Section II for core topic knowledge and Section III for general knowledge.

How long is the exam? Will there be different exams for each of these sections?

The CUET-UG will be held in multiple shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12.15 pm, and the evening shift is scheduled from 3 pm to 6.45 pm. A candidate may have to appear for the three sections over two days and not all on one day.

Will there be negative marking in CUET 2022?

Yes, there will be negative marking for incorrect answers. Every incorrect answer will result in deduction of one mark, but no points are deducted for leaving a question unanswered.