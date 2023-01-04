Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students deadline extended to Jan 17

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students: The chairperson of Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH), VP Yadav today announced that the last date to apply for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students provided by the Ministry of Education, Government of India has been extended from December 31, 2022 to January 17. Candidates can apply at the official website — scholarships.gov.in

Yadav, along with BSEH secretary Krishna Kumar said students eligible to apply for this scholarship and those who want to apply for renewal can do so by following the guidelines decided by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

As per guidelines of the scheme available on scholarships.gov.in. A total of 82,000 fresh scholarships per annum are provided for pursuing graduate/postgraduate degree in colleges and universities and for professional courses.

The total number of scholarships are divided amongst the state education boards based on the population of the state in the age group of 18-25 years, after segregating share of CBSE and ICSE on the basis of number of students passing out from various boards in the country. 50 per cent of the scholarships are earmarked for girls.

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students: Eligibility

— Students who have scored above 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream from the respective board of examination in class 12 of 10+2 pattern or equivalent

— Students pursuing degree or diploma courses

— Students pursuing courses from colleges recognised by AICTE or respective regulatory bodies concerned

— Students who aren’t availing any other scholarship or fee waiver

— Students whose gross family/parental income is up to Rs 4.5 lakh per annum

— Students changing their college will be allowed to continue/renew the scholarship provided the course and institute have valid AISHE code.

— Students who due to any reason miss the deadline to apply for renewal of scholarship will be allowed to apply for renewal of scholarship for subsequent year

— For renewal of scholarship each year the student has to get at least 50 per cent marks in the annual exam and maintain 75 per cent attendance.

— Any complaint pertaining to indiscipline, ragging, or criminal behaviour will result in forfeiture of scholarship.

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students: Scholarships

Students will receive a scholarship of Rs 12,000 per annum at graduation level for the first three years of college and Rs 20,000 per annum at postgraduate level. Students in five-year courses will get Rs 20,000 during their fourth and fifth year.