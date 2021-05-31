Central Sanskrit university invites entrance test applications for BEd, MEd, PhD courses

The exam will be tentatively conducted on August 8. (Representational image)

The Central Sanskrit University, Delhi invites online applications for entrance test 2021 for admission to the courses of Shiksha-Shastri (BEd), Shiksh-Acharya (MEd) and Vidya-Varidhi (PhD) in the university’s campuses. Eligible candidates can apply online for the entrance test at the official website of the university – sanskrit.nic.in.

Interested candidates can apply online for the entrance test from May 15 to June 25 without paying any late fees. The last date to apply with late fees is July 5. The late fees criteria will be applicable on the students who apply for the test on or after June 26.

The correction window for making modifications in the form submitted will be open from July 6 to July 10. The admit card for the exam will be issued from July 15 onwards. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website by entering their user id and password created during the registration process.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website – sanskrit.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Online application for entrance test”

Step 3: On the new window, read the guidelines related to the application process

Step 4: Scroll down and click on “registration”

Step 5: Fill in the required credentials, upload your picture and signature

Step 6: Click on register and make payment

Step 7: Note down your created user id and password for future login

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other important guidelines related to the application process on the official university website. The user id and password created during the registration process should be carefully saved for future reference. The exam is tentatively scheduled for August 8 and the result will be announced in the fourth week of August 2021.

Central Sanskrit University was established by an act of Parliament to promote Sanskrit studies in India and abroad. It is the only multi-campus Sanskrit university in India.