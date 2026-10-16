CIC flags dummy admissions, recommends surprise checks at CBSE schools

The Central Information Commission has recommended surprise inspections of schools affiliated with the CBSE to check alleged dummy admissions and ensure compliance with mandatory attendance requirements.

In a recent order, Information Commissioner Sudha Rani Relangi recommended that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conduct surprise inspections of its affiliated schools to prevent violations of affiliation conditions, following a complaint alleging that students were being issued dummy certificates despite not attending classes.

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The Central Information Commission (CIC), invoking Section 25(5) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, said it deemed it fit to recommend surprise inspections to ensure checks and balances on affiliated schools.