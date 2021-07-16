CBSE, AICTE to train 50,000 school teachers

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda today launched the ‘Innovation Ambassador Training Program’ which aims to train 50,000 school teachers, in collaboration with CBSE and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). The training programme will take place in an online mode with free-of-cost modules.

The school teachers will be given training in innovation, entrepreneurship, IPR, idea generation, design thinking and product development. “Teachers are the biggest influence in our lives. We aim to make our teachers change-agents and ambassadors of innovation to make our students future-ready,” said Dharmendra Pradhan in a tweet today.

According to statistics shared by the education minister, 49,031 registrations have been made across 29 states and 8 Union Territories and 320 nominations have been made from 54 schools associated with CBSE from outside India.

According to AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, innovative skills should start from school itself in order to enable students to think creatively.

“CBSE has always focused on training of teachers to make our school education at par with recent trends and practices at global level and this Innovation Ambassador Training Program is our sincere effort to enthuse innovation, entrepreneurship and creative tendency in our school system, so that the teachers could support and guide our young innovative students in pursuing their ideas,” says CBSE Chairman Manoj Ahuja, in an official statement.

The teachers training program follows the New Education Policy 2020 which promotes “out-of-the-box thinking and trains students in problem-solving and critical thinking”. It will also make teachers better mentors, according to the government statement.

After completing the training, teachers will be given the tag of ‘Innovation Ambassadors’. The first training batch will begin on July 2020 and will take place in a phased manner from thereon.