Celebrate the Boards: HRD Minister quotes PM in his wishes for CBSE class 10, 12 students

CBSE Board exams 2020 are ongoing. (Representational image) CBSE Board exams 2020 are ongoing. (Representational image)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi (read PM’s wishes to students here) and chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Anita Karwal’s letters to Board aspirants, Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has congratulated students of CBSE class 10 and 12 who are appearing for their exams this year.

In a letter, Pokhriyal writes, “You can achieve to the best of your capabilities by taking exams in a stress-free, disciplined and hardworking manner.” He quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “As Prime Minister has suggested in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme, ‘Board exam is not exam of life but only a stage of it’ Thus, I would ask you all to enjoy this stage with excitement so that this too shall become memorable part of your school life.”

The HRD Minister has been quoting from PM Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’ and sharing tips for students through its official Twitter handle. The latest in the series includes –

Tip 10: Organize yourself before the

exam! #ExamTips

Students, pack your bags, ensure

you have kept your stationery, ID

card & other essentials and try to

relax on the night before your exam.

Also, have a good night’s sleep! pic.twitter.com/NaumITRfkl — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 17, 2020

To make students deal with exams in a stress-free manner, CBSE has also resorted to a rather funny way of circulating memes through its social media handles.

The Board exams for both class 10 and 12 have begun. On the first day, 55,364 students appeared for 36 subjects. The main exams will begin from February 26 for class 10 and February 27 for Class 12 with English theory exam. A total of 30.96 lakh students have registered to appear for class 10 and class 12 board exams this year. Students need to carry an admit card, school identity card, pen, pencil, eraser, scale, sharpener to the exam hall, as prescribed by the board.

