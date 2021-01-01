CEED, UCEED admit card 2021 to be released today; check exam dates, paper pattern, syllabus

CEED, UCEED admit card 2021: The admit card for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) will be released today. The candidates who will appear in the design entrance exams can download the hall ticket through the websites, CEED- ceed.iitb.ac.in and UCEED- uceed.iitb.ac.in/ 2021. It may be noted that the user ID and password generated during the online registration process must be entered to log in to the respective websites.

IIT-Bombay is going to conduct both CEED, UCEED exams on January 17. It is high time that candidates revisit the fundamentals of the exam as informed by the institute earlier. During these last few days, it is important that candidates ensure that they have covered the entire syllabus. Part A of both the exams is based on the topics of visualisation and spatial ability, environmental and social awareness, analytical and logical reasoning, language and creativity, design thinking and problem-solving and observation and design sensitivity. Part B of CEED is based on drawing, creativity, communication skills and problem identification skills whereas part B of UCEED is based solely on the drawing.

Although there are similarities in the syllabus of the CEED and UCEED exams, it may be noted that the pattern of these exams exhibits subtle differences. It is useful to refer to the previous years’ papers and answer keys of CEED and UCEED exams for a clearer idea about the type and pattern of questions asked in these exams.

Reportedly, in CEED, there are 41 objective-type questions in part A. Among these, the first 8 questions do not have any negative marking. It is where candidates have a significant opportunity to pave their way to the top of the final merit lists. Part B on the other hand consists of five questions carrying 20 marks each. This part involves drawing and sketching which means that the applicants must practice extensively to secure a good score in this part.

Compared to the CEED exam, UCEED exam pattern for part A is quite different. There are three sections in part A of the UCEED exam. Section A consists of 18 numerical answer type questions, section B consist of 18 multiple select questions while section C consists of 32 MCQ type questions. Similar to CEED, section 1 (part A) of UCEED does not have any negative marking. Candidates are expected to attempt all questions accurately in this section in order to ensure higher chances of making it to the top of the merit lists.

Candidates who are appearing for UCEED must also note that in part B, there is a single question based on drawing. This question carries 60 marks. The question is displayed on the computer screen while the candidates have to draw/ sketch/ answer on the answer sheet. As such, it is a significant opportunity to score 20 per cent of the total marks simply by solving one single question.

With everything said, the need of the hour is some important tips on how to utilise these last few days before the exam. Since both of these exams feature drawing/ sketch based questions, CEED/ UCEED preparations must include extensive sketching practice. It is also suggested that candidates practice mumerical answer type questions, particularly for UCEED preparations. In addition, robust concepts of visualisation and observation are key skills required to crack these exams in the first attempt.