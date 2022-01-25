CEED, UCEED 2022 prelims answer key released; check how to download

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the draft answer key for the UCEED, CEED preliminary exam 2022 today. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website – uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 were conducted on January 23, 2022. IIT, Bombay has released the draft answer key for the same. Candidates can file their complaints against a particular answer in case of a discrepancy. The last date to raise an objection is January 27, 2022.

CEED, UCEED 2022 prelims draft answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at- uceed.iitb.ac.in or ceed.iitb.ac.in respectively.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Download CEED 2022 draft answer key’ or ‘UCEED 2022 draft answer key’

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: the draft key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hardcopy for further reference

The institute will consider all responses and the official and final answer key will be released by January 31, 2022. The result of CEED is scheduled to be declared on March 8 and UCEED on March 10, 2022.