Friday, January 07, 2022
CEED, UCEED 2022 admit cards to be released tomorrow: Here’s how to download

The CEED and UCEED will be conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates can access their admit card from the official website-  ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 7, 2022 4:45:29 pm
CEED, UCEED admit card 2022The result of CEED and UCEED will be declared by March 8 and 10, 2022, respectively. (Representative image)

CEED, UCEED 2022 admit cards: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai will release the admit cards of candidates appearing for Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED)  and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 on January 8, 2022. Candidates can access their admit card from the official website-  ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in, respectively. 

The CEED and UCEED will be conducted on January 23, 2022. Candidates will not be permitted to appear for the exams without a valid admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates will also have to carry a  valid photo-ID proof.

CEED, UCEED 2022 admit card: Here’s how to download:

Step 1: Visit the official CEED/UCEED website 

Step 2: Click on ‘Download CEED admit card’/ ‘Download UCEED admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter credentials including registration ID and password

Step 4: CEED/UCEED admit card will appear 

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

Considering the Covid-19 situation, it is mandatory for the candidates to follow social distancing norms, wear a mask and carry a hand sanitizer inside the examination hall. The result of CEED and UCEED will be declared by March 8 and 10, 2022, respectively. 

