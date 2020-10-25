CEED, UCEED 2021 registration process dates extended, check revised schedule

CEED, UCEED 2021: Apply online till October 31 at uceed.iitb.ac.in. Representational image/ file

CEED, UCEED 2021: The last date to apply for the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2021) has been extended. Students can now apply online till October 31 for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate design related courses. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The application process was also earlier extended, and was scheduled to be closed on October 31. The candidates can also apply till November 7 by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

IIT-Bombay will conduct UCEED on January 17. Students who have passed class 12 or equivalent exam in 2020 or will be appearing for the board exams in 2021 can apply for UCEED 2021. The score is valid only for admission to the programmes in the academic year 2021-22 only.

UCEED is divided into two parts — part-A is a computer-based test and part-B contains question-related to sketching that needs to be attempted on the provided sheet. It is compulsory for the candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time.

The total time for the exam including both parts is three hours and it will be held as per the following schedule. For part-A, students will be given two hours 30 minutes to solve MCQ, MSQ, and NAT type questions combined for 240 marks. Part-B will be of 60 marks and students will be given 30 minutes to solve this section.

Indian nationals will have to pay a fee of Rs 3500, however, for females and SC, ST, and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 1750. For foreign nationals, the fee is $450 and for SAARC-based foreign candidates, the fee is $350.

