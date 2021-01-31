scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 31, 2021
CEED, UCEED 2021 final answer key released, here’s how to check

CEED, UCEED 2021 answer key: The CEED result will be released on March 8, while UCEED result will be announced on March 10

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | January 31, 2021 7:44:50 pm
CEED, UCEED 2021 answer key: The Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCCED), Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021. The candidates can check and download the the answer key through the websites- uceed.iitb.ac.in, ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The answer key of the part A has been released, the part B answer key will be released soon. The entrance examination was conducted on January 17, 2021.

CEED, UCEED 2021 final answer key: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites – ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘answer key link’

Step 3: A pdf file of question based answer keys will appear on screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The CEED result will be released on March 8, while UCEED result will be announced on March 10. The final CEED score will be calculated by giving 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part A marks and 75 per cent weightage to scores obtained in Part B.

The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to B Design programme at IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Hyderabad and IITDM Jabalpur.

