Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
CEED 2023 Results declared, scorecard to be released on March 11

CEED 2023: IIT Bombay declares the final results at the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in.

CEED 2023 resultCandidates can download the scorecard between March 11, 2023 and June 13. (Express image by Gurmeet Singh/ Representative image)
CEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay today, March 7 released the results for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) examination.Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website— ceed.iitb.ac.in

Candidates can download the scorecard between March 11 and June 13 rom the official website.

CEED 2023: Steps to view the results

Step 1: Visit the official website— ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the home page

Step 3: Login by entering your user login id and password (created during registration process)

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result for future reference

According to the official notice, “Part-A marks will be displayed for all the candidates who have successfully appeared in the exam and Part-B marks will be displayed for only shortlisted candidates. All shortlisted candidates will get a rank.”

CEED examination is conducted as a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee and PhD programmes at several IITs and design schools.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 09:16 IST
