CEED 2023 registration process to begin on October 5

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will begin the registration process for Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2023 on October 5. Candidates will be required to register at the official website ceedapp.iitb.ac.in to appear for the entrance test.

The last date for online registration is November 11 with regular fee and November 18 with a late fee of Rs 500.

Part A of the exam is based on the topics of visualisation and spatial ability, environmental and social awareness, analytical and logical reasoning, language and creativity, design thinking and problem-solving and observation and design sensitivity. Part B of CEED is based on drawing, creativity, communication skills and problem identification skills.

In CEED, there are 41 objective-type questions in part A. Among these, the first 8 questions do not have any negative marking. It is where candidates have a significant opportunity to pave their way to the top of the final merit lists. Part B on the other hand consists of five questions carrying 20 marks each. This part involves drawing and sketching which means that the applicants must practice extensively to secure a good score in this part.