CEED 2023: Registration begins today; check important dates, paper pattern, eligibility

CEED 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay today started the online registration for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023. Candidates can now register online at the official CEED 2023 website — ceed.iitb.ac.in

Candidates now have time till till October 21 to register for CEED 2023. The window for registration with late fee will be open from October 22 to 29. The admit card for the exam will be available from January 13, 2023 onwards. According to the schedule, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023 from 9 am to 12 pm.

The draft answer key for part-A will be released on January 24, 2023. The last date of uploading comments or raising objections about the draft answer key for Part A will be available at 5 pm on January 26, 2023. Following that, the final answer key for part-A will be released on January 30, 2023 and the results will be declared on March 7, 2023. The last day for downloading the scorecard will be June 13, 2023.

CEED 2023: Paper pattern

This examination will consist of two parts — part A and part B — and both parts will be 100 marks each. Candidates must attempt questions from both the parts. Part A will be conducted from 9 am to 10 am, followed by part B from 10 am to 12 pm.

Part-A will comprise objective questions of three types:

— Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

— Multiple Choice Question (MCQ)

— Multiple Select Question (MSQ)

Part A will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The questions will be based on design aptitude to evaluate visual and spatial ability, environmental and social awareness, analytical and logical reasoning, language, observation and design sensitivity of the candidates.

Part B consists of five questions that are aimed at testing design, drawing and writing skills. The questions in the second part of the exam will be displayed on the computer and the answers are to be written in the answer book provided by the invigilator. However, candidates will have to tick the appropriate box on the computer to indicate that you have answered the same. Part B answer books will be evaluated manually only for those candidates who are shortlisted from the first part of the exam.

CEED 2023: Eligibility

To appear for CEED, the candidate must have a degree or a diploma, or a postgraduate degree programme of minimum three years or must be appearing for the final exam of such a programme by July 2023 or they must have passed the GD Arts diploma programme by July 2023.

The eligibility criteria for admission to various institutes may differ from the eligibility criteria for appearing for CEED. Candidates are advised to check the required eligibility criteria for admission to various institutes.

Additionally, there is no age limit to appear for CEED. A candidate can appear for CEED any number of times.

CEED 2023: Exam centres

CEED 2023 examination will be conducted in 24 cities across the country in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Visakhapatnam.