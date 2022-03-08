scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
CEED 2022 results declared; scorecards to release on March 12

The CEED 2022 scorecards will be available from March 12 onwards. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official websites — ceed.iitb.ac.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
March 8, 2022 10:31:06 am
CEED 2022, CEED, result IIT Bombay, IITThe institute on January 31, had released the final answer keys for CEED 2022 (Representative image).

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the final result of the CEED 2022 exam. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official websites — ceed.iitb.ac.in. 

Read |Study abroad: Relevance of student’s portfolio for applying to premier overseas universities

The institute on January 31, had released the final answer keys for CEED 2022. The exam was conducted on January 24. 

CEED 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on candidate login portal

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to view the result

The CEED 2022 scorecards will be available from March 12 onwards. 

The CEED is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to provide admissions to various postgraduate courses in design offered by various IITs. The participating institutions are IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

 

