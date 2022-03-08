CEED 2022 results declared; scorecards to release on March 12

March 8, 2022 10:31:06 am
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the final result of the CEED 2022 exam. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result by visiting the official websites — ceed.iitb.ac.in.
The institute on January 31, had released the final answer keys for CEED 2022. The exam was conducted on January 24.
CEED 2022 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on candidate login portal
Step 3: Enter credentials
Step 4: Click on submit to view the result
The CEED 2022 scorecards will be available from March 12 onwards.
The CEED is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to provide admissions to various postgraduate courses in design offered by various IITs. The participating institutions are IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.
