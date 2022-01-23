CEED 2022 exam held today: Check answer key and result date

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay conducted the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2022 today from 9 am to 12 noon. The exam was held in computer-based mode.

The dates of the release of the CEED 2022 answer key and the result publication has been notified earlier by the exam conducting authorities. The draft answer key will be released on January 25, 2022, and candidates will be able to challenge it until January 27, 2022 (5 pm).

The result of CEED 2022 will be declared on March 08, 2022. However, before that, IIT-B will release the final answer key on January 31, 2022. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key of the exam.

How to Download CEED 2022 answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Click on the tab Registration Portal.

Step 3: Click on Provisional CEED Answer Key.

Step 4: The answer key will be displayed in PDF format.

Step 5: Download the answer key for references. Take a printout if necessary.

The CEED 2022 answer key will be released along with the question paper in a PDF format to enable the students to cross-check and verify the answers. In case of any objections, candidates can raise their concerns by logging in to the candidate portal using their registered mail id and password. The candidates can upload comments about the draft answer key till 5.00 pm, on January 27. It must be noted that no emails or calls regarding the same shall be taken into account.

Officials will go through all the objections raised by the candidates before preparing the final answer key. The final answer key with all the corrections, if any, will be published. The candidates can also access their response sheets on the same day. This shall be binding with no further grievances to be entertained against the same.

The CEED is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to provide admissions to various postgraduate courses in design offered by various IITs. The participating institutions are IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.