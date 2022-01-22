CEED 2022 exam tomorrow: Check guidelines, pattern and last minute tips

CEED 2022: IIT-Bombay will conduct CEED 2022 entrance exam on January 23, 2022. The exam timings are 9 am – 12 pm. CEED 2022 question paper is divided into two parts — part A and part B. Part A will be conducted as a computer-based test while part B will be a paper-based test.

There are a total of 41 questions in part A of the CEED exam — numerical answer type (8), multiple-choice question (23), and multiple select questions (10). For NAT and MSQ, three marks will be awarded while for MCQ, two marks will be awarded. A negative marking of 0.2 is in MSQ, and 0.5 in MCQ. There are five sections in part B of CEED 2022 each containing 1 question of 20 marks – sketching, creativity, form sensitivity, visual sensitivity, problem identification.

CEED 2022 admit card has already been released on the official website i.e. ceed.iitb.ac.in. After the exam, IIT will release CEED 2022 answer key and result. Now that only a day is remaining for the CEED 2022, candidates can refer to the given information for last-minute preparation tips and important guidelines.

Last-minute preparation tips

CEED 2022 will be conducted tomorrow so it is very important to know some of the last exam preparation tips.

— The first thing the candidate needs to do is to solve at least one previous year’s question paper. This will help boost candidate’s confidence.

— The questions can be very random, so what the candidate can do is to read topics such as art and culture, typography, colour theory. Candidates should also revise from the notes that they have made while preparing for the exam.

— The candidates must spend some time sketching.

— In the CEED 2022 exam, the candidates should plan their time very wisely so that they have some extra time to add their finishing touches, detailing, or shading. Before starting the sketching, first plan the idea and then note it down somewhere in the rough are, and then begin with it. The idea and thought of the sketch are more important. That is why candidates should keep that in mind that the people should understand what you are trying to portray in the sketch.

Exam guidelines

The candidates have to follow the mandatory exam guidelines for the CEED 2022.

— The first thing is that candidates have to report at the reporting time at 7 am.

— It is very important to carry the printout of the CEED 2022 admit card to the examination center. Before the examination, biometric information will be stored in which the candidate’s thumb impression and photograph will be included.

— The candidates have to carry proper original identity proof such as PAN card, Voter ID, Aadhar card or printed e-aadhar card, the college issued identity card, passport or driving license, to the exam center.

— No candidate is allowed to carry any kind of electronic gadget such as calculators, mobile phones, smartwatch, and more.

— Candidates are not allowed to bring any drawing sheet to the exam hall, as it will be provided to you. They have to carry their own drawing materials such as pencils, sketch pens, pens, and colours.

— The candidates have to strictly follow covid guidelines such as maintaining social distance the entire time one is inside the exam center premises and wearing masks at all times. Candidates can carry sanitizer in a small transparent bottle, and a face shield is also allowed in the exam hall.