CEE Kerala integrated LLB applications closing soon: Check how to apply, eligibility, exam pattern

CEE Kerala integrated LLB: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has invited applications for the integrated five-year LLB course on its official website, cee-kerala.org. The applications are on and the last date to apply is May 8, 2019. Interested candidates need to apply on or before the deadline to be eligible for admissions.

Those who successfully submit the application form will be eligible for appearing for the entrance exam. Based on the marks scored in the entrance exam, candidates will be allotted seats. The exam will be computer-based and is scheduled to be conducted on May 22, 2019 (Wednesday).

CEE Kerala integrated LLB: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours. It will be objective type questions and students will have to answer as many as 200 questions. As many as 60 questions will be from general English section, further, 45 questions will be from general knowledge and 25 questions from arithmetic and mental ability section followed by an aptitude for legal studies which will account for 70 questions.

Each question will be for three marks each. The entire exam will be of 600 marks. The exam also has negative marking and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted from the total score.

CEE Kerala integrated LLB: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cee-kerala.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on LLB 5 years online application facility

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the link ‘online application’

Step 4: Click on ‘registration’ on the extreme right

Step 5: Fill details, register

Step 6: Using registration number, log-in and fill the form

Step 7: Make payment

Step 8: Upload images, submit

Step 9: Take a print out of confirmation page

CEE Kerala integrated LLB: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 650 as application fee. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 325.

Allotment of seats will be made by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations in accordance with the ranks obtained by the candidates in the exam and the order of preference of institutions (options) registered by the candidates during online Centralised Allotment Process (CAP). The details of CAP will be notified on the website.