KEAM 2021 to held on July 24

The application process for engineering, medical, pharmacy, architecture and allied courses will be open to candidates shortly. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/ Representational)

The Commission for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Thursday announced dates for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) entrance test 2021. According to the official notification, the test will be conducted on July 24, 2021.

The application process for engineering, medical, pharmacy, architecture and allied courses will be open to candidates shortly. Interested candidates may then apply on the official CEE website- cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala conducts the KEAM across multiple exam centres in Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai.

Read | VITEEE, SRMJEEE, KIITEE, and other engineering entrance exams 2021 whose results will be announced soon

The KEAM is conducted for admission to BArch, BTech, Medical and Pharmacy related courses in institutes in the state. Individuals who have passed the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks with mathematics and physics as compulsory subjects and chemistry as optional (which is to be substituted with biotechnology or computer science or biology), are eligible to apply and appear for the KEAM. Individuals from ST/SC/SEBC/PwD will be given leeway of 5 per cent for marks.

KEAM paper 1 for Physics and Chemistry will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, while paper 2 for Mathematics will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. These tests will be conducted via pen-and-paper mode. Each paper consists of 120 questions which each carry 4 marks. Every incorrect answer will result in the loss of 1 mark.

The results for KEAM 2021 will be released in the form of a merit list. Candidates who successfully pass the KEAM 2021 are then invited for the counselling process.

Candidates applying for the examination are advised to check the official CEE website for regular updates and notifications about the KEAM 2021.