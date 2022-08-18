CDAC C-CAT first round of seat allocation result to release today

CDAC C-CAT Result 2022: After releasing the result on August 10, the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will publish the CDAC C-CAT 2022 first round of seat allocation result today. The candidates who have cleared the CDAC exam can view their result at the official website — cdac.in.

C-DAC’s PG Diploma admission process has two counselling sessions and three rounds of seat allocations, as per the official websites. Counselling means online filling of preferences of courses and training centres by the candidates.

CDAC released the C-CAT 2022 application form on June 21 and the examination for the August batch was held on July 23 and 24, 2022. The online selection of courses and centres was held between August 10 and 16. The course fees will be allowed to pay till August 24. The second round of seat allocation will be out on August 26 and the third CDAC C-CAT counselling result will be declared on September 5.

CDAC C-CAT 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: Enter your login details received after the registration namely the application number and password.

Step 4: The CDA C-CAT counselling result will be available on the screen

The students will be allowed to register for the course is September 13. CDAC will start the PG Diploma courses across the country on September 15 and it will be over by March 15, 2023.